Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $239.24 or 0.00578842 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $8.02 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,067,407 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,064,451. The last known price of Bittensor is 260.55140647 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,747,873.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.