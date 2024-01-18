BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 364,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.