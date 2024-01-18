BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 364,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 81.8% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 290,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

