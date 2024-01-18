BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $311.43 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. BNB has a total market cap of $46.57 billion and $1.15 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $311.43 or 0.00758200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,549,052 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,549,198.7655301. The last known price of BNB is 311.0305327 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2019 active market(s) with $1,188,558,836.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.