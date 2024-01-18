BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $311.43 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. BNB has a total market cap of $46.57 billion and $1.15 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $311.43 or 0.00758200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,549,052 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,549,198.7655301. The last known price of BNB is 311.0305327 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2019 active market(s) with $1,188,558,836.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.