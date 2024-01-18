Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 2,261,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

