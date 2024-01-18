C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 3.2%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 8,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

