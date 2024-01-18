C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 1,177 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.63% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JMOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,868. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

