C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,279. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.