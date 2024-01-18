C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,279. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
