C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,179. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $378.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

