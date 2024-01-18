C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,677 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,971,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:UDEC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

