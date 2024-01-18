C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,347 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

