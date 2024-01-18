C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

