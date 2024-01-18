C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $4.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.34. 39,641,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,660,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.27. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $273.89 and a 12 month high of $412.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

