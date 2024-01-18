C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 827,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,581. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

