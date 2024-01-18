C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.61. 170,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

