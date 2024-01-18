C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 147 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.36. 944,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $231.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.