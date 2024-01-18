C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 198,181 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 390.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,181 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises 0.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 1.69% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,402 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

