C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 487 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.91. 2,269,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,375. The company has a market cap of $332.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

