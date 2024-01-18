C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 8,547 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

BLV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 416,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,474. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

