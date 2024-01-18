C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 40,086 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 365,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

