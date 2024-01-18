C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 44,611 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,711 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS UMAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

