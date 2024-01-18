Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$189.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of CNR traded up C$2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$168.49. 355,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$161.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.38. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$169.69. The firm has a market cap of C$109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

