Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 2,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.
About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF
The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.
