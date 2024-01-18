Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.55 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.55 billion and $417.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.74 or 0.05988504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00080686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00027124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,542,697,460 coins and its circulating supply is 35,399,696,756 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

