Caterpillar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 87,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 263% compared to the average volume of 23,993 call options.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day moving average is $267.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

