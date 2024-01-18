Certus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 276,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,151 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 196,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,133,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 57,685 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 716,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.