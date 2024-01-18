Chainbing Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded up 4% against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $92.79 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

