Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. 6,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.
Chesapeake Gold Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.95.
Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Chesapeake Gold
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.
