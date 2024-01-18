Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,286 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

