Comparing UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

UBS Group has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 35.76%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.16 13.73 UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $9.57 3.07

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A UBS Group 52.89% 11.03% 0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco de Sabadell pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco de Sabadell pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. UBS Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UBS Group beats Banco de Sabadell on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

