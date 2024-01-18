Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $202.65 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Conflux has a total market cap of $778.15 million and $202.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,962,273,922 coins and its circulating supply is 3,649,773,362 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,962,068,653.25 with 3,649,568,641.06 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19785987 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $57,796,958.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

