Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.