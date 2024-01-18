CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,166 American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,593,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06.

About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

