CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 348,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,947. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

