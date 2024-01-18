CPA Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,165,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 381,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 385,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

