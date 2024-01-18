Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,727. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

