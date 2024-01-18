Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 15,537 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.95. 4,712,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

