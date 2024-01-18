D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

BMY stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

