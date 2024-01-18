D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 340,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,181. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

