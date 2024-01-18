Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

DAL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 11,132,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

