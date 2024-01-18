Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765.45 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.54). Approximately 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.40).

Dewhurst Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,209.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 751.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 813.45.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

