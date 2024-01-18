Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,836 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Waste Management worth $220,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.29. 716,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $166.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $184.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.