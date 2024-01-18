Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.1% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $60,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 355,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

