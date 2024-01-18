Diversified LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $477.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

