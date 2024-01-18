Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Down 2.1%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 38,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 30,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

