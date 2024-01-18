Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 827 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.47. 1,103,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

