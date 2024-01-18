Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

COP stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

