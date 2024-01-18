Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $205,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 190.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,382,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. 4,250,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,532. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

