Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $10.96 on Thursday, reaching $369.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,108. The company has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $374.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

