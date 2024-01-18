Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 148,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 191,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 3,991,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,088. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

