Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $8.19 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $182,386.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,869,309 coins and its circulating supply is 72,869,552 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

